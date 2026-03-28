Katy Train Rides Now Open at Historic Rice Dryer Every Saturday

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A miniature train ride has become the newest family attraction at The Dryer, the redeveloped J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer complex at 5339 E. Third St.

Katy Train Opens at Historic Rice Dryer

The Katy Train, a replica of a Union Pacific locomotive with "Katy" painted on the side, held a soft opening March 14 and an official ribbon-cutting March 21. The miniature railroad runs on 900 feet of fixed track looping around the rice dryer complex, offering riders a ground-level view of the 177-foot-tall J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer — the tallest structure in Katy,

Local train expert Scott Sanders cut the ribbon at the ceremony, which was supported by the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Executive Director Adrienne Davitz was on hand for the celebration.

× Expand The Dryer The Katy Train

The History Behind the Name "Katy"

The Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad — known as the MKT, or "The Katy" — runs through the area. According to the City of Katy website, the community was first settled in 1872 as Cane Island, named for Cane Island Creek that runs through it, and was platted as the town of Katy in 1895, supposedly named for the MKT Railroad.

A Historic Site Reimagined

The J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer was built in 1943 as the first concrete rice dryer in Texas. The property expanded in 1945, and in 1966 the Cardiffs completed the 177-foot structure — at the time the tallest rice dryer in the country. Rice production continued until 1987, after which the property sat dormant for decades.

Developer Hadi "Andrew" Nurcahya purchased the site in 2021 and began working with the Katy Heritage Society to restore and reimagine it. The Dryer is now anchored by the Katy Beer Garden and is expanding into a multi-use community destination.

× 1 of 2 Expand The Dryer A young man enjoys a ride on the Katy Train. × 2 of 2 Expand The Dryer The Cardiff Rice Dryer. Prev Next

When and Where to Ride the Katy Train

Nurcahya confirmed the train will operate exclusively during the weekly Farmers Market until future expansion phases are completed. Rides are available every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $3 per person for three loops around the property. Children under 2 ride free when seated with a parent. Tickets are available for purchase in person only.

× The Katy Train at The Dryer.

The Crew Behind the Katy Train

The project was brought to life by a team that included Travis Burtram, Micah Berens, Ricardo Almazan, Andrew Nurcahya Jr., Tengis Ulziikhutag and Tim Duncan, along with Nurcahya.