Katy Teen Girl Band "Garbage Girlfriend" Seeks Votes to Open BuzzFest

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Local teen girl rock band Garbage Girlfriend is competing to open at BuzzFest 2025 in the Woodlands at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion with a 16,000 capacity.
Exclusive opportunity: They're the youngest and only all-girl group among 35 bands in the running
Local talent: All members attend Katy-area high schools:
- Evelyn Moreno (17) - drummer from Taylor High School
- Christy Ferra (15) - guitarist from Mayde Creek High School
- Ciona Casino (18) - bassist from Seven Lakes High School
- Liv Teixeira (15) - vocalist from Bridgeland High School
Rising stars: The band has already performed for crowds up to 450 people at venues across Houston
Major milestone: Their first professional five-song EP is currently being produced with help from Nashville talent
Upcoming release: First single drops summer 2025
Impressive lineup: Opening for major acts like Chevelle, Marilyn Manson, and Blue October
How to support: Vote online before Friday night - voting closes soon!
Follow their journey: Connect with Garbage Girlfriend on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
Mark your calendar: BuzzFest happens Saturday, May 24, 2025