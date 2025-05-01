Katy Teen Girl Band "Garbage Girlfriend" Seeks Votes to Open BuzzFest

https://thebuzz.iheart.com/promotions/vote-for-a-houston-band-to-1772209/KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Local teen girl rock band Garbage Girlfriend is competing to open at BuzzFest 2025 in the Woodlands at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion with a 16,000 capacity.

Exclusive opportunity: They're the youngest and only all-girl group among 35 bands in the running

Local talent: All members attend Katy-area high schools:

Evelyn Moreno (17) - drummer from Taylor High School

Christy Ferra (15) - guitarist from Mayde Creek High School

Ciona Casino (18) - bassist from Seven Lakes High School

Liv Teixeira (15) - vocalist from Bridgeland High School

Rising stars: The band has already performed for crowds up to 450 people at venues across Houston

Major milestone: Their first professional five-song EP is currently being produced with help from Nashville talent

Upcoming release: First single drops summer 2025

Impressive lineup: Opening for major acts like Chevelle, Marilyn Manson, and Blue October

How to support: Vote online before Friday night - voting closes soon!

Follow their journey: Connect with Garbage Girlfriend on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok

Mark your calendar: BuzzFest happens Saturday, May 24, 2025

Garbage Girlfriend on Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok.