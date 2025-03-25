Miss Teen Supreme Katy prepares for Miss Texas Pageant

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Emma Vega-Sosa, a 15-year-old sophomore at Cinco Ranch High School, is preparing to represent Katy in the upcoming Miss Teen Supreme Texas pageant competition.

As the current Miss Teen Supreme Katy titleholder, Vega-Sosa will compete against contestants from cities across Texas at the state competition scheduled for June 13-15 in San Antonio.

"The experience has been amazing," Vega-Sosa said. "Usually people think it's just a beauty contest, but it's a lot of work and training hours."

× Expand Covering Katy News Emma Vega-Sosa, Miss Teen Supreme Katy

The scholarship-based program requires participants to maintain an A academic average while providing winners with college education funds.

Vega-Sosa emphasized that the beauty pageant competition demands significant preparation, including on-camera training and public speaking skills. Judges heavily weigh community service involvement when evaluating contestants.

For her community platform, Vega-Sosa advocates for homeless assistance programs. She has organized homelessness outreach efforts through local churches and event organizers, as well as from her home. She's also working to connect with shelters and rehabilitation centers.

"I feel that if rehab were more accessible and not so expensive, people would get the help that they need and not end up on the streets," she said.

Originally from Houston, Vega-Sosa relocated to Katy during fifth grade following the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite initial nervousness about the transition, she was excited about Katy's educational opportunities.

"I'm loving that I get connected to all these amazing people," Vega-Sosa said of her pageant experience. "My sponsors are opening so many doors for me. Regardless of whether I win, I know it's only up from here."