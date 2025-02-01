Katy Students' Research Drives Educational Change in Rural Indian Schools

KATY, Texas (AP) — Two brothers from Katy are are making significant strides in advancing girls' education in rural India through research and grassroots initiatives.

Rohan and Rishabh Jha, students at Cinco Ranch High School and Beck Junior High respectively, recently published research in Oxford Open Economics that examines obstacles to girls' education in developing regions.

The brothers put their findings into action in Bihar, India, where they worked with local officials to construct a new school building and hire additional teachers. They also established libraries in two schools, providing approximately 800 books to serve 400 students.

"The impact of their work has been transformative," a press release said. "Girls in these rural communities now have access to better facilities, dedicated educators, and an environment that supports their learning and aspirations."

× Expand Photo provided Bihar, India

The press release also says their community awareness campaign has led to increased enrollment and shifting attitudes toward girls' education in the region.

The project has gained attention in Indian media outlets, highlighting how young people can address global challenges through local action.

The new school building is expected to be completed by year's end.