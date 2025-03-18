Katy Small Business Hit by Truck Theft, Owners Appeal for Community Help

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A local small business is reeling after thieves stole their essential work truck during an overnight break-in early Tuesday morning in Katy.

Between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., suspects driving a white Ford F-250 targeted Silt Management Supplies, where they successfully stole a company truck after jimmying the door, sawing off the steering wheel's club lock, and hot-wiring the vehicle. The company is located on Westfield Commerce Drive near Clay Road.

The theft was captured on security footage, which has been edited to condense the break-in sequence. The stolen truck is identifiable by its recently installed stainless hubcaps.

"This theft directly impacts our ability to serve customers," said a Facebook post by the business owners.

They emphasized how critical the vehicle is to their daily operations.

"This truck represents years of hard work building our business."

The owners have shared images of the stolen vehicle on social media and are asking anyone with information to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The company's Facebook post has videos of the truck being stolen.