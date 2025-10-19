Katy area shooting investigation continues; victim in critical condition, suspect dead

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Authorities continue to investigate a Wednesday morning shooting in Katy in which a woman was shot multiple times by a man believed to be her ex-boyfriend in what Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez described as another case of intimate partner violence.

The victim was last known to be in critical condition, but there have been no updates on her condition since the day of the shooting.

The shooting occurred at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15, at a shopping plaza at 2239 N Mason Road near Franz road, just north of Interstate 10.

The suspect, a 42-year-old man, later shot himself at a gas station in Houston's Energy Corridor after deputies closed in on his location.

Woman shot multiple times near Mason and Franz roads

"Units arrived on that location within four minutes and found a female severely wounded with multiple gunshot wounds," Gonzalez said during a news conference. "We determined that the female was in her late 30s, black female."

The 38-year-old victim was initially transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was life-flighted to another hospital for additional treatment.

"She's currently in critical condition," Gonzalez said.

Investigators determined the woman was meeting with a man believed to be her ex-boyfriend when the shooting occurred.

"They were next to each other when he fired shots and then he fled the location in his own vehicle," Gonzalez said.

About 15 minutes later, at approximately 7:30 a.m., deputies received a call from a third party providing information about the shooting and the suspect's flight. Deputies quickly located the suspect's vehicle at a gas station in the Energy Corridor, approximately 10 miles from the shooting scene.

Suspect shoots himself at Energy Corridor gas station

"Upon arrival, they located a black male that was inside the store," Gonzalez said. "It appears that the male armed with a weapon was able to ingest what we believe to be narcotics and then he immediately shot himself here on scene."

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. A gas station employee witnessed the suicide, Gonzalez said.

"Very traumatic situation for everybody. Obviously our deputies were here and witnessed it as well as an employee as well that was obviously impacted by what she observed," Gonzalez said. "No injuries to any law enforcement thankfully."

Gonzalez said information received from the third-party caller indicated the suspect "was possibly contemplating what we describe as suicide by a cop and that he was planning to perhaps shoot it out with law enforcement."

"I'm glad that didn't come to be. Instead, he turned the gun on himself," Gonzalez said.

The Houston Police Department is the lead investigating agency because the gas station is in an incorporated part of Houston. The Harris County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation at the initial shooting scene.

Another case of domestic violence

"We're fairly confident the two had been in a dating relationship," Gonzalez said. "We received that also from the third party that called over that I think they were estranged. So for now we're proceeding that they were ex-boyfriend and girlfriend."

No history of past incidents between the couple is known at this point, but Gonzalez said that wouldn't be surprising.

"We always say there's an epidemic of domestic violence, not only here, but in the country, and that many times these situations end up being fatal," Gonzalez said.

Authorities have not released the names of those involved. Gonzalez said investigators still need to review evidence, footage and talk to witnesses.

"We're praying for the female that somehow she could recover and so, you know, offering our prayers and support to her and everybody that's impacted by this tragic event," Gonzalez said.