Katy Shipley's Do-Nuts Fire Extinguished Quickly by Harris County Firefighters

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A malfunctioning cooler compressor caused a fire at a popular Shipley's Donuts location on Fry Road near Clay Road Tuesday night.

Harris County Emergency Services District 48 firefighters responded to multiple reports of the structure fire at the well-known donut shop and found flames "erupting from the drive-thru side window of the building," the fire department said.

"Quick action by our crews prevented what could have been a much more serious incident," said a spokesperson for ESD 48. "The rapid response and containment efforts saved not only the donut shop but also protected the surrounding businesses in the complex."

Engine 5 arrived quickly and extinguished the blaze at the west Houston area bakery. Westlake Volunteer Fire Department and Cy-Fair Fire Department provided mutual aid during the emergency response.

Quick work by firefighters saved the shop and the rest of the commercial complex from more extensive damage.