Katy's week ahead: Family movies, fall festivals, live music and holiday fun

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Families looking for something fun to do around Katy this week have plenty of options, from free kids' meals at the movies and a giant inflatable playground to fall festivals, live entertainment and farmers markets.

The weekend of Nov. 7-8 will feature several family-friendly events offering opportunities to get out of the house and spend time together.

Here's a look at activities advertised for Nov. 5-11, along with a special event coming later this month.

Free kids' meals at Flix Brewhouse Katy

Nov. 6-8

Flix Brewhouse Katy is celebrating the release of "The Cat in the Hat" by offering one free kids' meal with the purchase of a regularly priced adult entrée Nov. 6-8.

The promotion does not specify whether the offer is limited to moviegoers seeing "The Cat in the Hat" or applies to other movies. Families should confirm eligibility and ticket requirements with the theater.

Giant inflatable playground comes to Katy Mills

Advertised dates: Nov. 7-Jan. 3

Royal Duck Inflatables has announced plans to bring a 22,000-square-foot inflatable playground featuring giant castles and interactive play areas to Katy Mills.

The seasonal attraction is advertised for Nov. 7 through Jan. 3 at the shopping center, 5000 Katy Mills Circle.

Visitors should confirm operating dates, hours and admission prices with the organizer.

St. Edith Stein Fall Festival offers two days of family fun

Nov. 7-8

St. Edith Stein Catholic Church has announced a fall festival featuring live entertainment, international food, children's games, bingo, prizes and shopping.

The festival is advertised for noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 3311 N. Fry Road in Katy.

Young performers bring Broadway favorites to Katy

Advertised performance: Saturday, Nov. 7, 3-4:30 p.m.

RISE Musical Theatre has announced "The Best of Broadway," a family-friendly showcase featuring young performers singing and dancing to selections from Broadway musicals.

The performance is advertised for the Morton Ranch High School Performing Arts Center, 21000 Franz Road.

General admission tickets are listed at $25.

Live music and family expo at The Dryer

Saturday, Nov. 7

The Dryer in historic Katy has advertised the sixth annual Katy Build Your Birth Team & Family Expo from 3 to 6 p.m., bringing together families and community resources.

A performance by Chase the Night is also listed for 7 p.m. The live music event is advertised as free.

The Dryer also lists the Old Katy Farmers Market among its recurring Saturday activities.

Farmers markets offer fresh food and local shopping

Nov. 7-8

Several Katy-area farmers markets advertise weekend opportunities to shop for produce, baked goods and specialty merchandise.

The Farmers' Market on the Grand Parkway lists Saturday hours from 8 a.m. to noon at the Church of the Holy Apostles.

The Old Katy Farmers Market at The Dryer and the Fulshear Farmers' Market at 9035 Bois D'Arc Lane list Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The LaCenterra Farmers Market at Cinco Ranch advertises Sunday hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Because recurring market schedules can change, shoppers should confirm that each market will operate this weekend.

Free outdoor activities offer more weekend options

Nov. 6-7

Community event listings include Yoga on the Green at Central Green Park on Friday and Tai Chi on the Green on Saturday.

Other advertised activities include a community prairie planting event at the 3B Learning Center, an educational program about bees at Willow Fork Park and a drop-in chess event at the Cinco Ranch Branch Library.

Residents should check with organizers for confirmed dates, times and participation requirements.

Holiday lights bring an early start to the season

Families interested in holiday entertainment can check The Light Park, a drive-through attraction featuring illuminated displays synchronized with music.

The attraction lists a Katy location at Typhoon Texas, 555 Katy Fort Bend Road, where visitors remain in their vehicles while traveling through the displays.

Operating dates for Nov. 5-11 have not been confirmed. Families should check the attraction's current schedule before visiting.

Coming later this month: Reptile and exotic animal expo

Nov. 28-29

Families looking for something different to do over Thanksgiving weekend can get an up-close look at reptiles and exotic animals during the Wings, Fangs, and Creepy Thangs Reptile & More Expo.

The event will feature reptiles, exotic animals and vendors selling plants, reptile supplies, baked goods and unusual merchandise.

The first 200 attendees will be entered into a drawing for a free reptile valued at up to $100.

The expo is advertised for Building C at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 Highway 36 South in Rosenberg.

Hours are listed as 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29.

Admission is free for children 5 and younger, $5 for children ages 6-11 and $10 for ages 12 and older.

Additional information is available at www.creepythangs.com.

Find more things to do around Katy

Additional activities, community gatherings and local entertainment can be found on the Covering Katy News events calendar.

Event schedules, admission prices and availability may change. Residents should confirm details with organizers before attending.