Katy's Venezuelan Community Celebrates Maduro Capture at Weekend Rallies

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Dozens of Venezuelan immigrants gathered outside Mi Querencia Latin Market in Katy on Saturday to celebrate the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro following a U.S. military operation on Jan. 3.

Maduro was transported to New York City on Saturday to face federal drug charges following a U.S. military strike on Caracas that also seized his wife.

Celebration at Katy Latin Market

The gathering at 25600 Westheimer Parkway at Greenbusch Road brought together families waving Venezuelan flags as music played from car speakers in the parking lot. Many had tears in their eyes as they hugged one another.

"When I wake up in the morning and I see the news Maduro is captured, Oh my God. Thank you, God because the people from Venezuela suffered to around 25 years, so this is good news for the people for Venezuela," John Marquez told KHOU 11. Marquez works at a Venezuelan bakery in Houston.

Katy is home to one of the largest Venezuelan populations in the United States.

Trump Administration's Venezuela Action

The U.S. detained Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who now face criminal charges. President Trump said the U.S. would "run" Venezuela for a time and American energy companies would take over the country's oil infrastructure.

Carmen Montiel, who helped organize Saturday's gathering said that many families lost everything under Maduro's rule.

"When I wake up in the morning and I see the news Maduro is captured, Oh my God. Thank you, God because the people from Venezuela suffered for around 25 years, so this is good news for the people for Venezuela," John Marquez told KHOU 11.

Trump Administration's Venezuela Action

The U.S. detained Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who now face criminal charges. President Trump said the U.S. would "run" Venezuela for a time and American energy companies would take over the country's oil infrastructure.

Carmen Montiel, who helped organize Saturday's gathering, told KHOU 11 that many families lost everything under Maduro's rule.

Venezuelan Immigrants Share Mixed Emotions

"Being an immigrant is something that has been really difficult for many of us, but we're happy – it's a miracle from God," Miluixsy Miranda told Houston Public Media. Miranda, 27, came to the U.S. about two and a half years ago after spending seven years in Panama.

Hector Machuca, who moved to the U.S. in 2016 with his wife and two kids, told Houston Public Media the celebration brought mixed emotions.

"It's a lot of emotions, you know, altogether happiness, but at the same time, a little worry and we're a little nervous," Machuca said. "We're excited because this is the beginning of the end."

Sunday Rally Draws More Than 100

A second gathering took place Sunday afternoon at the same location, organized by Unidad Houston, a group supporting democracy in Venezuela. More than 100 people attended.

Carmen Maria Montiel, a Republican candidate for Houston's 18th Congressional District who attended Sunday's rally, told the Houston Chronicle there is still work to be done after Maduro's ouster.

"This is a process," Montiel said. "You don't undo 27 years of a communist, criminal dictatorship in one day. It's going to take time."

Houston's Large Venezuelan Population

Houston is home to the second-largest Venezuelan population in the country outside of Miami, with more than 50,000 migrants in the greater metropolitan region.

Mi Querencia Latin Market is co-owned by Lorena Manzo, who left Venezuela 20 years ago.