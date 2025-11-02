Katy's TIRR Memorial Hermann hosts sensory-friendly Halloween for children with special needs

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — TIRR Memorial Hermann Pediatric Outpatient Rehabilitation – Katy hosted its first sensory-friendly Halloween celebration Thursday, providing children with sensory sensitivities an inclusive alternative to traditional trick-or-treating.

The event featured gentle lighting, quiet music and activities designed to minimize overstimulation.

"We're trying to facilitate more communication, because not every kid can verbalize," said Anna Huey, a TIRR Memorial Hermann Occupational Therapist. "We have a lot of nonverbal kids, but we're still trying to encourage them to interact and tell us what they want."

Children made "Boo Bags," collected treats at designated stations and wore costumes in an environment free of flashing lights and frightening decorations.

"Having this kind of event that they can come to that is a little bit more low key and tailored to what they need is fantastic," Huey said. "Just enough peers to interact with, not overwhelming. Music's not playing, all those kinds of things."

The TIRR Memorial Hermann Pediatric Outpatient Rehabilitation clinic, located at 23964 Katy Freeway, opened last month and provides specialized pediatric rehabilitation services for children with neurological, developmental and genetic conditions. The facility serves families in Katy and West Houston.