Katy's Mattress on Demand: Redefining Sleep, One Community at a Time

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — For Tony Campos, the owner of Mattress on Demand on Kingsland Boulevard at Highway 99, the journey into the mattress business began unexpectedly—born from a bad night's sleep and a frustrating customer service experience. Now, with locations in Katy, Richmond, and soon Rosenberg, Campos is revolutionizing how people shop for mattresses, combining cutting-edge technology with a deeply personal approach.

“My wife and I had a terrible experience buying a mattress from one of the biggest chains,” Campos said. “The warranty process was a nightmare, but it sparked an interest in finding better options. That experience ultimately led to the creation of Mattress on Demand.”

Campos has a background in technology sales and previously owned a tech consulting firm. His technological expertise and passion for research became the backbone of his mattress venture.

“I’m a tech guy, so I brought in technology to transform the mattress shopping experience,” he explained.

A Tech-Driven Approach to Better Sleep

Each Mattress on Demand store features advanced technology called Autopilot, by Diamond Mattress which uses body mapping and pressure analysis to match customers with the perfect mattress.

“It’s like having a sleep specialist in the store,” Campos said. “We take our customers through a detailed questionnaire, diagnosing their sleep issues and finding solutions tailored to their needs.”

Campos emphasized the importance of addressing specific concerns, such as back pain, sleep apnea, and post-surgery recovery. “

We’re not just selling mattresses; we’re solving problems,” he said. “It’s all about sleep health.”

A Unique Selection

Unlike traditional mattress stores, Mattress on Demand partners with exclusive online brands like Helix, WinkBeds, Puffy, Brooklyn Bedding, Dreamcloud and Nectar offering customers the chance to test products typically unavailable in brick-and-mortar locations.

“Seventy percent of our customers come specifically to try these online-only brands,” Campos said. “We also carry traditional names like Tempur-Pedic, Stearns and Foster, and Sealy so shoppers can compare all their options in one place.”

Additionally, Mattress on Demand offers its own private-label collection, manufactured in Fort Worth by Diamond Mattress.

"These are 100 percent made-in-Texas products, for Texans," Campos said. "From the coils to the foams, everything is sourced and crafted locally, ensuring incredible value at every price-point from $149 to $1,499, with incredible quality."

× Expand Katy Business Mattress on Demand, 23233 Kingsland Blvd at Highway 99.

Community-Driven Expansion

Starting in a small warehouse in Rosenberg five years ago, Mattress on Demand has grown steadily. The Richmond location, nestled in the historic Pecan Grove neighborhood, has been a community favorite for over two years. However, the need to serve a broader audience led to the recent opening of the Katy store on Kingsland Boulevard and the upcoming launch of a clearance center in Rosenberg.

“Our Katy location allows us to reach customers who wouldn’t travel to Richmond,” Campos said. “And the Rosenberg clearance center will offer extreme value for those seeking high-quality mattresses at a lower price point.”

Local Ownership, Hands-On Service

Despite the growing business, Campos remains deeply involved in day-to-day operations.

“I’m in the stores daily, helping with deliveries, interacting with customers, and training staff,” he said. “We’re locally owned, and I want our customers to feel that personal connection.”

Looking Ahead

With a new website launching soon and quarterly updates to the product lineup, Mattress on Demand continues to innovate.

“Every quarter has a flavor,” Campos said. “Next up, we’re introducing a new Diamond Mattress collection. There’s always something exciting happening.”

For Campos, the goal is clear: to provide better sleep for every customer while staying true to his Texas roots. “We’re not just in the mattress business,” he said. “We’re in the business of helping people live better lives.”

Mattress on Demand Locations:

Katy: 23233 Kingsland Blvd STE A Katy, TX

23233 Kingsland Blvd STE A Katy, TX Richmond: 1531 FM359 Rd STE 500 Richmond, TX

1531 FM359 Rd STE 500 Richmond, TX Rosenberg (Coming Soon): 3522 Farm to Market Rd 723 STE E Rosenberg, TX

Visit Mattress on Demand for more information.

This video provides additional information on the products sold by Mattress on Demand.