Graeme's Run 5K to Raise Funds for Heart Defect Awareness

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Graeme McDaniel Foundation will host its 11th annual Graeme's Run on Feb. 28, 2026, featuring a 5K race and a 1-mile family walk in the City of Katy.

The event, which raises funds for congenital heart defect awareness, will start and end at No Label Brewery. Register at https://graememcdanielfoundation.org/register

"Last year's 10th annual event drew more than 1,800 participants and raised $200,000," foundation organizer Stephanie McDaniel said.

The February date coincides with Heart Awareness Month. The foundation was created following the death of two-year-old Graeme McDaniel, who died from congenital heart defects.

Participants can expect live music, family activities and food and beverages donated by local restaurants. The event is supported by multiple sponsors.

All registrants will receive a Graeme’s Run t-shirt, and all adults will receive a Graeme’s Run pint glass.

"Bring your spouse, kids, friends, neighbors, and whoever else is looking to have a great time supporting a great cause," the website says.