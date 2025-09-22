Katy's Aristoi Classical Academy Virtue Run raises more than $26,000

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) – More than 500 runners and walkers participated in the Aristoi Classical Academy Virtue Run on Saturday morning at the Katy Beer Garden, raising more than $26,000 for the school's athletic department.

The name Virtue Run coincides with the school's mission: to graduate young men and women who possess virtuous character and are responsible citizens. Students are encouraged to seek truth in all things, learn for life, and communicate clearly, write persuasively, and reason critically. The school aims to cultivate virtues such as courage, moderation and wisdom in its students.

Terry Boling, athletic director for the upper school at 5610 Morton Road, said the event represented more than just a fundraising race.

"We witnessed a community gathering around a shared purpose, shared joy, and shared generosity," Boling said. "The Virtue Run was not simply an event; it was a living example of what can happen when people come together in a spirit of generosity and service."

As a tuition-free public charter school, Aristoi Classical Academy receives less funding per student than schools in traditional public school districts. The school says fundraising events are critical for bridging this gap to provide essential educational resources and programs.

Saturday's event brought together current students, parents, alumni, coaches and community members. Alumni participation was particularly meaningful to organizers, Boling said.

"Their presence was a reminder that what we are building extends far beyond a single season or a single team," Boling said. "It becomes part of a lifelong story of belonging and connection."

The event featured a live band and was supported by local businesses. Boling thanked the Booster Club, volunteers, parents, athletes, sponsors and venue hosts. Members of the Booster Club, like Abby Lacy and Danita Wiltz, did a lot of planning and organizing, according to Boling.

"Without their involvement, it would not have been the same," he said.

Last year's fundraising supported the purchase of a new van for the athletic program. This year's proceeds will fund additional athletic needs.

"The Virtue Run reminded me that support and community are not always loud or showy," Boling said. "Sometimes they look like showing up early to set up tables, filling up water coolers, organizing volunteers, picking up trash, cheering for someone else's child, or walking alongside a friend at their pace."

The school plans to continue growing the annual event, focusing on community building rather than size alone.

"We create the kind of community where our athletes and all of us can truly thrive when we choose connection over comparison and separation, and generosity over perfection," Boling said.

Aristoi's classical curriculum is rooted in the liberal arts and Great Books tradition, which prioritizes discussion-based and analytical learning over teaching to standardized tests.

