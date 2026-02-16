Rodeo 8 2026.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

Horseback riders take part in the parade.

Katy Rodeo Parade closes annual Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show and Rodeo

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show and Rodeo concluded its festivities with the annual Katy Rodeo Parade, held Saturday in downtown Katy. A lively, cheering crowd enjoyed the parade, which featured FFA members from Katy ISD high schools, along with local organizations, sponsors and elected officials.

The livestock show was held at the L.D. Robinson Pavilion, 5701 Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road. The rodeo was held at the Billy Morgan Rodeo Arena, 5801 Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road, which sits next to the pavilion.

Rodeo 16 2026.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

The Katy High School Roarin' Band from Tigerland.

Rodeo 2 2026.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

Livestock show winners ride in the parade.

Rodeo 3 2026.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

Jordan High School FFA officers.

Rodeo 5 2026.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

Seven Lakes High School FFA officers.

Rodeo 6 2026.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

Taylor High School FFA officers.

Rodeo 7 2026.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

Tompkins High School FFA officers.

Rodeo 20 2026.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

Katy City Administrator Byron Hebert