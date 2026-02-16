Katy Rodeo Parade closes annual Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show and Rodeo

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show and Rodeo concluded its festivities with the annual Katy Rodeo Parade, held Saturday in downtown Katy. A lively, cheering crowd enjoyed the parade, which featured FFA members from Katy ISD high schools, along with local organizations, sponsors and elected officials.
The livestock show was held at the L.D. Robinson Pavilion, 5701 Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road. The rodeo was held at the Billy Morgan Rodeo Arena, 5801 Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road, which sits next to the pavilion.
Horseback riders take part in the parade.
The Katy High School Roarin' Band from Tigerland.
Livestock show winners ride in the parade.
Jordan High School FFA officers.
Seven Lakes High School FFA officers.
Taylor High School FFA officers.
Tompkins High School FFA officers.
Katy City Administrator Byron Hebert