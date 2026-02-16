Katy Rodeo Parade closes annual Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show and Rodeo

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show and Rodeo concluded its festivities with the annual Katy Rodeo Parade, held Saturday in downtown Katy. A lively, cheering crowd enjoyed the parade, which featured FFA members from Katy ISD high schools, along with local organizations, sponsors and elected officials.

The livestock show was held at the L.D. Robinson Pavilion, 5701 Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road. The rodeo was held at the Billy Morgan Rodeo Arena, 5801 Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road, which sits next to the pavilion.