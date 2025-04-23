Katy, Richmond Named Among Best Retirement communities in Texas for Active Seniors

KATY, Texas — Katy tops the list of best retirement communities in Texas for seniors seeking an active lifestyle, according to a recent feature by World Atlas, with Richmond also earning recognition among the top retirement-friendly cities in the Lone Star State.

Katy "boasts some of the highest concentrations of both medical facilities and recreation centers of any town in Texas," the publication noted, highlighting the town's excellent senior healthcare options and accessibility to medical care.

While the city of Katy has approximately 27,100 residents, the greater Katy area is home to around 300,000 people. This retirement-friendly community offers numerous senior living attractions, including "Historic Old Katy [which] plays host to Mary Jo Peckham Park, where, as a senior, you can spend early mornings strolling the beautiful paths and filling your lungs with some fresh, crisp air."

The story also noted that Cinco Ranch also features "LaCenterra, an upscale shopping complex that will easily steal a day from your hands," as well as Katy Heritage Park for retirees interested in local history and cultural activities.

Richmond, also earned recognition among the best retirement destinations. "Located about 30 miles southwest of Houston, and hence a driving distance of just about 40 minutes, retirement in Richmond ensures you are not far away from cultural attractions and big-city services," World Atlas reported.

The publication described Richmond as being "dotted with pioneer ranches" and "among the oldest cities in Texas." Senior residents can enjoy "Richmond's Farmers Market" and "Wessendorff Park," which is "an awesome place to curl up with a good book, take a power walk, or walk your furry friend."

Texas offers numerous advantages for retirees and senior living, including "zero income tax, where the food is phenomenal, the roads are wide and spacious, and the residents are infectiously friendly," World Atlas wrote.

Other retirement-friendly communities featured among the best retirement towns in Texas for 55+ adults included Fredericksburg, Webster, Woodway, Tomball, Humble, and Granbury.