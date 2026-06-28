Katy, Richmond Men Face Federal Charges for Flying Drones in FIFA World Cup Restricted Airspace

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Drone pilots in the Houston area are being put on notice: federal authorities are cracking down on unauthorized flights in restricted airspace around FIFA World Cup stadiums and fan venues across the United States, and two local men — one from Katy, one from Richmond — are among those who have already felt the consequences.

Federal Charges Filed Against Four Houston-Area Residents

Four Houston-area residents have been charged with violating national defense airspace after flying drones without authorization near the FIFA World Cup Fan Festival in Houston, according to federal complaints filed by Acting U.S. Attorney John G.E. Marck's office.

Katy and Richmond Men Scheduled for Court

Among those charged are Patrick Phillip Heer, 34, of Katy, and Jordan Lee Zale, 38, of Richmond. Zale is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard W. Bennett at 2 p.m. July 7. Heer is scheduled to appear before the same judge at 10 a.m. July 8.

What the Complaints Allege

According to a federal complaint, on or about June 13, law enforcement observed Heer operating a drone in restricted airspace in the vicinity of Polk and Chartres Streets in Houston — within the boundaries of a Temporary Flight Restriction zone established near the FIFA World Cup Fan Zone just east of downtown Houston. In a separate incident on June 11, a small drone was observed flying near 633 Middle Street in Houston, also within the TFR zone. Law enforcement determined Zale was operating the drone, according to the complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney's office.

What Drone Pilots Need to Know

The FAA has designated all FIFA World Cup stadiums and surrounding event spaces, including Houston's Fan Zone, as strict "No Drone Zones." During major sporting events, the FAA implements Temporary Flight Restrictions to limit air travel and secure the airspace. Taking off, landing or flying a drone within these restricted areas is a serious violation of federal regulations.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford has made clear the agency intends to enforce those restrictions aggressively.

"As fans from around the world gather at stadiums and fan events across the country for the FIFA World Cup, the FAA is using every available tool to protect the airspace, including stronger drone-enforcement efforts," Bedford said in an earlier FAA press release. "Drone operators should expect swift action if they violate restricted airspace."

How to Check Before You Fly

Before flying, drone operators should check current and upcoming flight restrictions listed here.

Who Is Investigating

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the FBI, ICE Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection, the Federal Air Marshal Service, the Houston Police Department, the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Carolyn Ferko and Rodolfo Ramirez are prosecuting the cases.