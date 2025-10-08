Katy Rice Harvest Festival, Fulshear's Folly among upcoming local events

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The cities of Katy and Fulshear both have major city-sponsored events set for this weekend.

Rice Harvest Festival

The City of Katy will bring country act Sawyer Brown to downtown for the 44th annual Rice Harvest Festival this fall. Set for Oct. 11-12, 2025, at the downtown square on Second Street and Avenue C, the festival will feature the award-winning band as its main attraction on Saturday night. Read our feature story here. You can also read our coverage this year's Rice Harvest Festival's parade here.

Fulshear's Folly

An annual community celebration that originated in the 1940s as a Fourth of July barbecue, it was officially named in 1978. The city has revived the event as a fall festival featuring live music, food vendors and family activities. The event will include live music from Parker Ryan and Original Remnants. It will be Oct. 11, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the City of Fulshear Municipal Complex, 6611 W. Cross Creek Bend Lane. We have this event featured on our home page Covering Katy Events Calendar. Direct link.

Harvest Green Garage Sale

The Harvest Green Fall community garage sale will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 11, offering deals to bargain hunters. Gently used baby clothes, books, electronics, furniture and more will be available for purchase. Shoppers should visit the Farmhouse, located at 3400 Harvest Corner Drive in Richmond to pick up a map and see which homes are participating.

Van Halen Tribute

Central Green Park at LaCenterra will host a free Van Halen tribute band from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 17. The park is operated by the Willow Fork Drainage District. Van Halen, formed in 1972, became one of rock music's most influential bands with hits including "Jump," "Panama" and "Runnin' with the Devil."

For a complete list of events go to the Covering Katy Events Calendar, which can be found on our home page. This is a direct link. You can also submit events here.