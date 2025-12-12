Katy Responds continues helping families rebuild homes years after founding to help Hurricane Harvey victims

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A local nonprofit born from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey continues helping area residents rebuild their homes and lives years after disasters strike, as well as after personal disasters.

Katy Responds, which formed with help from several area churches after Harvey flooded thousands of homes in 2017, has since assisted families affected by other storms like Winter Storm Uri and Hurricane Beryl while emphasizing that the need for help extends beyond disasters.

"We don't want people to remember us as an organization that only helps after disasters," said Eliza Willhoit, communications coordinator for Katy Responds. "Throughout the year, we receive referrals for individuals who need help after personal disasters. For example, we have many clients who have serious health issues and have struggled to maintain their home. We are able to come in and relieve some of that burden; giving them a safe, secure, and sanitary place to live.”

She also added that long-term recovery is often forgotten after the initial disaster response ends.

"The long-term recovery is, I think, something maybe people forget sometimes," Willhoit said. “It is an ongoing effort beyond the first few weeks or months after the disaster.”

× 1 of 2 Expand Katy Responds Katy Responds helped this family following a natural disaster. × 2 of 2 Expand Katy Responds Katy Responds repaired this house that was damaged by mold from a natural disaster. Prev Next

Hurricane Beryl recovery continues

For example, the organization is currently helping a mother of two whose home sustained damage from Hurricane Beryl. The woman's fence was blown down and a leak caused mold in the master bedroom and her daughters' rooms. Workers recently discovered significantly more mold than expected.

The home also has damage throughout from a domestic violence situation, according to Willhoit.

Katy Responds plans to host a home completion celebration in January.

Volunteers needed

The nonprofit has conducted 68 volunteer events this year and relies heavily on volunteers from local churches to keep costs down. They are able to do this work with support from the community through volunteer labor and individual donations.

"It's at least once a week," Willhoit said. "Our volunteers are very important. Volunteers help with costs and labor, and through their work, our mission is shared with individuals who may not have heard of us before.”

She said the volunteer experience with Katy Responds is unique because it involves entering someone's personal space during a vulnerable time.

"When you go to someone's house, it is vulnerable for them and it's emotional," Willhoit said. "It's helping them in a space that you typically wouldn't go into. And then sometimes you get to meet the homeowner and hear their story too. It’s very touching."

First gala draws 100 attendees

Katy Responds also hosts an annual golf tournament, tentatively scheduled for Spring 2026. The nonprofit held its first gala this year with at least 100 attendees.

"We've had gatherings at the end of the year before, but they've been smaller, 50 people or less typically," Willhoit said. "And this one we had at least 100 people, so it was much larger."

Lightning strike home rebuilt

Last December, the organization completed a two-year project rebuilding a Cimarron home that was struck by lightning and burned down to the studs.

"Her house was struck by lightning, and it just completely caught on fire," Willhoit said. "She came home and it was on fire, it was just down to the studs, like nothing left. After everything she went through, it was amazing to welcome her back in time for Christmas."

Fundraising campaign underway

The organization is running an end-of-year fundraising campaign with a goal of 500 people donating $100 each. As of the interview, 36 people had contributed.

The fundraising effort is call "Become one of the 500." You can donate here.