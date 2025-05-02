Where to vote in the City of Katy Elections on Saturday, May 3

KATY, Texas (AP) — Voters in Katy will head to the polls Saturday to cast ballots in the City of Katy General Officers' Election for mayor and a Special Election on proposed charter amendments.

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 3, which marks the final day for residents to vote in these local elections.

Voters must cast their ballots at designated polling stations based on their residential ward. Residents of Ward A should report to the Katy Civic Center at 910 Ave C, while Ward B residents will vote at the Katy Municipal Court, located at 5432 Franz Rd.

City officials encourage residents who are uncertain about their ward designation to verify their status by visiting the city's official website at www.cityofkaty.com/am-i-a-resident.

The elections will determine the next mayor of Katy and decide on proposed amendments to the city charter.

Election results are expected to be announced after polls close Saturday evening.