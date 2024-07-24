Katy residents experiencing mail delivery problems

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—Katy residents are encountering a new issue post-Hurricane Beryl: a significant delay in receiving their mail. While it's unclear if this problem is widespread, like the distribution center delays seen earlier this year, or more localized, for those affected, the distinction doesn't matter much.

Fox 26 reporter Tom Zizka initially exposed the problems in this report.

"This is long enough. I want my mail," Katy area resident Tammy McRae to Fox 26.

McRae checks her mailbox daily only to find it empty, which poses a growing concern as she awaits essential items such as her Social Security disability check.

"They told me the date they sent it out, and I haven't gotten it," she said. "This was three weeks ago. So, there's some important stuff in there."

However, not all residents are experiencing issues.

"Everything's been delivered on time," one resident said.

Despite varying experiences, FOX 26 has received several complaints about mail delivery from the Katy area, which has caused disruptions for some residents.

"I haven't received any of my bills, so I'm scrambling to remember what bills are due," Marty Kingery told Fox 26. "I don't know my account numbers because they're on the bills they send me every month. I'm just playing catch-up and trying not to get behind on anything."

Residents say the affected mail appears to be routed through the Park Row post office, but they said postal managers at that location provided little explanation.

"She just told me to hang in there, and we'll get it sorted out," McRae recounted.

In response, the Postal Service acknowledged being impacted by Hurricane Beryl, similar to its customers, citing challenges such as power outages and transportation issues affecting their network. The post office is asking for people to be patient.

'The Postal Service continues to work hard to fully restore service to our customers in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl. We can verify that mail and packages are being processed and delivered as quickly as possible throughout the Houston and Greater Houston areas."

But there was on explanation why some people are receiving mail while others, like McRae, are still awaiting delivery.

Have Covering Katy News Coverage delivered to your inbox

Read more Covering Katy News