Katy recovers with the help of neighborly kindness

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The aftermath of Hurricane Beryl left many Katy area residents frustrated with power restoration efforts after losing electricity for several days but grateful for the kindness of their neighbors and, in one instance, linemen who went above and beyond to help a local business in need.

With some people still facing power outages and property damage from intense wind speeds and heavy rain, many Katy businesses and residents are working together to ensure others survive the storm's fallout.

Multiple locations around the Katy area are open as cooling centers for people without power. One location, the Mark A. Chapman YMCA, offers space in its lobby for people to rest in air conditioning, charge electronics, and use Wi-Fi.

× Expand Covering Katy News, Carlotta Angiolillo Free water at the Katy Main Street YMCA.

Aquatics Director Nicole Staudenmaier said there was an influx of people Thursday morning. However, many people used the Mark A. Chapman YMCA as a cooling center every day last week.

"They were very thankful to come to a place that was available to them because they were trying to go to Target and Starbucks, and they were overcrowded," Staudenmaier said.

She added that the YMCA is open to helping whoever needs it, including its employees and their families.

The YMCA also provides free bottled water to those who need it.

"We won't ask questions; take what you need," Staudenmaier said of the water placed on a large pallet.

Penelope Barr, owner of The Coffee Barr at East Avenue and Franz Road, said when their power went out on Monday, several people offered to give her generators to keep her refrigerators and freezers operating so she wouldn't lose supplies.

Her power came back on before she had to throw inventory away, but she said she appreciated the offers of assistance.

A large tree also fell in front of her business on Monday. Barr said two linemen, who had been getting drinks from the shop in the mornings, cut the tree with their chainsaws so that it was no longer blocking her sidewalk.

"You don't realize how much good there is in the world until you do," Barr said.