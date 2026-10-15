Katy Police Department strengthens Flock oversight but has no records of audits of accused officer before ex-wife's complaint

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy Police Department has strengthened oversight of its Flock license plate camera system but has no records showing that supervisors audited a former officer's searches before his ex-wife complained that he was using the technology to track her movements.

Records obtained by Covering Katy News through a Texas Public Information Act request show that the department revised its written auditing requirements in 2025 and activated additional automated safeguards in June 2026.

Former Katy police Officer Sergio Guadalupe Rodriguez was indicted April 6, 2026, on felony charges of stalking and misuse of official information. He was arrested May 4 and has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors allege Rodriguez improperly used Flock to track his ex-wife between Nov. 2, 2024, and April 2, 2025. She contacted the Katy Police Department in October 2025 after becoming concerned that he was tracking her whereabouts.

In response to Covering Katy News' request for records of audits conducted on Rodriguez's Flock activity, the department acknowledged that it had no records of audits before her complaint.

“We have no records of any audit searches of former Ofc. Rodriguez before the complaint was made,” the Katy Police Department said. “His misuse was found after the complaint was received and a detailed audit was completed on his search history. Flock did not have the audit assistance or audit tools that are now in place in October 2025.”

Rodriguez was suspended, the findings were referred to the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office, and he was subsequently fired.

Written audit requirements added in 2025

Department policies obtained by Covering Katy News show that requirements for monthly random audits and quarterly audits of every officer with Flock search privileges appear in a policy file labeled Sept. 25, 2025. The policy also requires supervisors to document those reviews.

Earlier versions, including policies dated July 2025 and Sept. 12, 2025, did not contain those specific requirements.

Although the September 25 file includes the new provisions, the records do not establish precisely when the requirements took effect or when supervisors began conducting the audits.

Rodriguez's alleged misuse occurred before those written requirements appeared.

× Expand Fort Bend County Jail / Covering Katy News Former Katy police officer Sergio Guadalupe Rodriguez faces felony charges of stalking and misuse of official information after prosecutors accused him of using the Flock license plate reader system to track his ex-wife.

Flock introduced stronger safeguards in 2026

Flock Safety introduced its Audit Assistance system in April 2026, allowing police departments to identify unusual search patterns that could indicate misuse.

The Katy Police Department says it activated Audit Assistance and additional protections in June, including automatic user lockouts and mandatory fields requiring officers to enter a case number and reason for a search.

On Aug. 13, 2026, Flock announced it would require all law enforcement customers to adopt stronger oversight measures by the end of the year. The announcement expanded requirements for safeguards the company had already begun introducing, rather than marking their initial availability.

Those measures include automated monitoring to flag suspicious searches, restrictions on access when unusual activity is detected and requirements linking searches to criminal investigations.

In its August announcement, Flock described how its security measures had evolved.

“We have strengthened safeguards over the past nine years, from basic audit logs to proactive monitoring,” the company said.

Flock founder and CEO Garrett Langley also emphasized the importance of identifying improper activity.

“Any misuse is unacceptable and responsible technology should help bring it to light,” Langley said in a July 2026 company announcement.

× 1 of 2 Expand Reader provided photo A Flock license plate reader monitors traffic at Avenue D and Pecan Lane in Katy. The city operates 40 Flock cameras, with additional privately owned cameras connected to the system. × 2 of 2 Expand Pexels A Flock Safety license plate reader camera. Katy Police use the technology to identify and track vehicles as part of criminal investigations. Prev Next

Questions about oversight remain

The Katy Police Department operates approximately 40 city-owned Flock cameras, but authorized officers can also search a much larger network operated by other law enforcement agencies and participating private organizations.

The technology records license plates, vehicle descriptions, locations and the times vehicles are observed, allowing investigators to determine where a vehicle has been spotted.

The department has credited Flock with helping solve hundreds of crimes annually and described it as one of its most valuable investigative tools.

The allegations against Rodriguez, however, illustrate how the same technology can potentially be misused by someone with authorized access.

In announcing Audit Assistance in April 2026, Flock acknowledged that its previous auditing process depended heavily on manual reviews.

“While Flock has always retained audit records for every ALPR search, the auditing process has traditionally been manual, tedious, and reactive.”

The distinction is important because none of these newer automated safeguards were available during the period Rodriguez allegedly used Flock to track his ex-wife.