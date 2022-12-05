Katy Police charge two with human smuggling

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A traffic stop by Katy police officers turned into a pursuit, and two alleged human smugglers were apprehended and charged.

It happened Thursday morning, according to KPRC 2 News. Police made a traffic stop along I-10 in Katy, Waller County, on December 1 at 10:24 a.m. After being stopped, the driver drove off and the pursuit ended several miles away in a Houston parking garage. At that point the driver and a passenger took off on foot.

Shawn Burch, 35, and Amanda Mayfield, 37, both of Conroe, have been charged with smuggling and evading arrest.

Police say there were nine foreign-born individuals in the vehicle. According to KPRC, Katy police said those individuals were “processed through Homeland Security and then released.”

The bond for Birch is $150,000 for the smuggling charge and $50,000 for evading. Covering Katy could not obtain the bond for information for Mayfield, but court documents reveal she also has a felony arrest warrant from Grimes County for drug possession.

The Fort Bend County Sherriff’s Office, Houston Police Department, Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office, and the Waller County District Attorney's Office assisted the Katy Police Department in this case.

Katy PD Shawn Burch