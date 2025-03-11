Katy Parks Department Wins Awards, Previews Downtown Events

CITY OF KATY, Texas (March 4, 2025) — The City of Katy Parks and Recreation Department received two Texas Recreation and Parks Society awards for its Taylor Swift Ultimate Karaoke Night held last April.

The department earned both the East Region Innovative Program Award and the Lone Star Programming Achievement Award.

"The Taylor Swift Ultimate Karaoke Night, which attracted a large crowd and delighted fans of all ages, was selected for its creativity and impact," according to a press release from the city of Katy.

Following the event's success, the city will host Taylor Swift ERAS 2.0 on April 5.

The inaugural Katy Exchange event on March 15 will feature live music from Breakfast at Tiffany's, local artisans, children's activities, food trucks and a bar operated by No Label Brewing Co. and Twins Tavern Katy.

The new Katy Exchange will include over 90 vendors in the Historic Town Square. The first event is March 15, 2025 with monthly dates of April 19, May 17, August 16, November 15, and December 6.

The event will also debut the new trolley service, offering rides from downtown square to the Heritage Society homes, VFW Museum and Johnny Nelson Heritage Museum. Visitors can preview the redesigned Visitors Center during its soft opening.

× Expand City of Katy The City of Katy has a new trolley service, offering rides from downtown square to the Heritage Society homes, VFW Museum and Johnny Nelson Heritage Museum.

All proceeds from the Katy Exchange will benefit the PTSD Foundation of America - Camp Hope and VFW Post 9182 & Auxiliary - Katy, Texas.

The city plans additional free community events throughout 2025, including Great 80s, Street Dance in the Square, Coffee and Cars, and Blues and Brews.