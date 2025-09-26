Katy mother mauled by pack of dogs, her father seeks financial help for recovery

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Kristi Burrell, a preschool teacher and mother of two, suffered life-threatening injuries when pit bulls jumped her fence and attacked her in her own yard, prompting her father to seek financial support for her medical bills.

John Hesseltine said four pit bulls attacked his daughter, though multiple reports indicate five dogs were involved in the Friday, Sept. 19, incident.

"This is by FAR the most horrific dog attack I've ever seen," Hesseltine wrote in a social media post. "I've seen pictures of people that survived bear attacks that didn't look this bad."

According to Hesseltine, his daughter was in her yard behind a locked gate when the neighbor's dogs jumped the fence. The house is located in unincorporated Katy, Waller County.

"The animals jumped the fence and attacked her without warning or provocation," he said. "These were the neighbor's dogs she was familiar with and had even given pats and hugs to in the past."

Burrell, who said she was simply moving cars in her driveway that night, suddenly found herself in the midst of a savage attack.

"I was outside and I saw these dogs running at me," Burrell told KPRC, her voice trembling. "The big one jumped at my face, and they started pulling me down."

She required Life Flight for emergency transportation to the hospital following the attack.

× Expand Waller County EMS Life Flight leaves the Katy, Waller County home of Kristi Burrell, taking her to the hospital following the Sept. 19, 2025, dog attack

Victim Fought Back as Dogs Dragged Her Down

Hesseltine described how the attack unfolded as his daughter tried to escape.

"As she tried to retreat back to her door, they viciously attacked and sunk their teeth into her legs, trying to take her to the ground," he wrote. "She fought hard to keep standing but they eventually dragged her down."

"As they continued their attack, she tried to curl into a ball to protect her face and vitals," Hesseltine said.

Neighbor's Gunshots End Attack, Two Dogs Killed

Burrell thought she would die, but her neighbors saved her life.

"A woman jumped over the fence and covered me with her body to protect me," Burrell says, still amazed by the neighbor's bravery. "Other neighbors rushed to help, desperately trying to pull the aggressive dogs away," she told KPRC.

In the chaos that followed, one neighbor was forced to take drastic action, shooting and killing two of the dogs to end the attack.

The others were reportedly euthanized on Monday at the owner's request.

Extensive Injuries Required Emergency Surgery

"My daughter received bites and tears over the majority of her body, severing through muscle and ligaments all the way to the bone in several areas," Hesseltine wrote.

Victim Suffers Nightmares, Unable to Return to Teaching

Though released from the trauma center, Burrell continues suffering from her injuries.

"She is in so much excruciating pain it's almost unbearable at times," Hesseltine said. "She tries to sleep but wakes up SCREAMING due to reliving the incident when trying to get some rest."

During their first phone conversation after the attack, she told him: "Daddy, they tore me up. They tore me up really bad." When he arrived, "through the tears she said, 'THEY TRIED TO EAT ME ALIVE'!"

Family Faces Long Recovery, Seeks Community Support

"This will be a very long hard recovery, and we will most definitely need the love and support of all those around us to get through this," Hesseltine wrote. "She will not be able to get around for quite a while so working is out of the question."

He expressed concern about lasting psychological effects: "She may never recover from the mental scars this incident will leave on her. I doubt that she will ever be the same kind gentle soul that tried so hard to be kind and rescued so many animals herself."

The family is seeking donations to help cover medical expenses and care during Burrell's recovery. A GoFundMe account has been set up and is currently accepting donations here.