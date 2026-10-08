Katy mother missing after Louisiana crash; family offers $20,000 reward

KATY, Texas (CoveringKaty.com) — A 22-year-old Katy mother has been missing for more than a week after a crash on an elevated stretch of Interstate 10 in Louisiana, leaving her family searching for answers and offering a $20,000 reward for her safe return.

Christin Munn-Holliday, known as Chrissy, disappeared Sept. 30 near mile marker 128 on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, between Lafayette and Baton Rouge.

Louisiana State Police believe Chrissy may have been driving one of the vehicles involved in a hit-and-run crash along eastbound I-10. Investigators believe she left the scene on foot, but what happened afterward remains unclear.

Her family has been traveling between Texas and Louisiana, checking hospitals, following leads and working with law enforcement. Volunteers have joined the search, using boats, drones and ground crews to search the swampy terrain surrounding the elevated highway.

× 1 of 3 Expand GoFundMe Christin “Chrissy” Munn-Holliday, 22, of Katy, has been missing since Sept. 30 after a crash on Interstate 10 in Louisiana. Her family is offering a $20,000 reward for her safe return. × 2 of 3 Expand GoFundMe Christin “Chrissy” Munn-Holliday, 22, of Katy, has been missing since Sept. 30 after a crash on Interstate 10 in Louisiana. Her family is offering a $20,000 reward for her safe return. × 3 of 3 Expand GoFund Me Christin “Chrissy” Munn-Holliday, 22, of Katy, has been missing since Sept. 30 after a crash on Interstate 10 in Louisiana. Her family is offering a $20,000 reward for her safe return. Prev Next

A family desperate for answers

Chrissy left her young son with her parents in the Katy, Harris County area Sept. 29 before traveling toward Louisiana in a gray, late-model BMW.

Her mother, LaReshia Holliday, told the Houston Chronicle she received a text message from her daughter while she was sleeping. When she woke, she was unable to reach her.

Shortly after 2 a.m., a message to Chrissy would not deliver, and a phone call went straight to voicemail. Her mother drove to Chrissy's home looking for her and reported her missing to the Harris County Sheriff's Office by 10 a.m.

"They have her car, but not her, I need answers now," Holliday wrote on Facebook, according to the Chronicle. "Nothing is adding up to me."

Chrissy is the mother of a 4-year-old boy. Her family says bringing her home to her son is their greatest priority.

"Most importantly, she is a devoted mother to a 4-year-old son who is her entire world, and her family is desperate to bring her home to him," according to a GoFundMe fundraiser established with her parents' permission.

Her father, Robert Munn, has appealed directly to anyone who might know where his daughter is.

"If you have my daughter, please know that our only concern right now is getting her home safely," Munn wrote on social media, according to the Chronicle.

Search focuses on Louisiana interstate

The United Cajun Navy, a volunteer search-and-rescue organization, has been assisting with the search near the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

Josh Gill, a representative of the organization, urged motorists who traveled eastbound on I-10 on Sept. 30 to review dashcam recordings for anything that might help investigators determine what happened.

"Somebody has to know what's going on," Gill said in an Oct. 4 video. "Somebody had to have seen her."

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is leading the missing-person investigation, while Louisiana State Police are investigating the crash.

The family says another vehicle was involved in the collision and that questions remain about the people associated with that vehicle.

"There are still many unanswered questions surrounding what happened after the accident," the family's fundraising statement says.

Family raising money to continue search

The family has established a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for a private investigator, legal assistance, lodging, transportation and other expenses associated with the search.

The fundraising statement says the family needs $3,000 to pay a private investigator.

"These costs are growing quickly, but Chrissy's family cannot stop searching," the statement says. "Their focus remains the same: finding their daughter and bringing her home to her little boy and the family who loves her."

Chrissy was last reported wearing a purple one-piece outfit with a denim jacket. The Black & Missing Foundation reports she has several distinctive tattoos, including roses and tattoos bearing the names LaReshia, Major'Lee and Robert.

Anyone with information about Chrissy's disappearance is encouraged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000 or Louisiana State Police.

"We will continue searching. We will continue asking questions. We will continue following every lead," the family wrote. "Please help us bring Chrissy home."