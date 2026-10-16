Katy Mills to host active threat training exercise Sunday, Oct. 18

KATY, Texas — The city of Katy and Katy Mills will conduct a full-scale simulated active threat training exercise Sunday, Oct. 18, at Katy Mills, 5000 Katy Mills Circle.

The exercise will begin at 6 p.m. and continue until approximately 10 p.m. Organizers emphasize that while the activity may look like a real emergency, it is only a planned training exercise and is not in response to any current threat.

“The scenario will include volunteer role players and emergency vehicles on site to help simulate realistic conditions," a press release from the city says. "To ensure safety and limit disruptions, the public is asked to avoid the training area during the exercise."

The exercise will allow Katy Police, Fire, EMS, mall personnel and law enforcement partners to practice emergency response plans in a simulated emergency.

“Katy Mills conducts annual safety exercises and training as part of its ongoing commitment to public safety. The mall’s security program is Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Safety Act Certified, recognizing its efforts to enhance preparedness and safeguard the public,” the city's press release says.

The public is asked to avoid the training area while the exercise is underway.