Katy Mills Gun Suspect Arrested Again

KATY, Texas - A 19-year-old man previously arrested for carrying a gun at Katy Mills Mall faces new charges in an aggravated robbery at a nearby apartment complex. The suspect is small in stature, 135 pounds, five-foot five-inches tall, but faces big charges.

Anastasius Mendoza of Fulshear was arrested Dec. 17 at a hotel in the 18000 block of Interstate 10. The charges stem from a Nov. 24 incident at the Boardwalk Apartments on Lakeview Way.

Mendoza's problems with the Katy Police began in July when he was arrested after a chase through the mall that began when he refused to stop vaping inside. Officers found .410-gauge ammunition in his pocket, and a Forever 21 employee later discovered a loaded Taurus Judge .410-gauge revolver that was dumped in the store.

"These .410 gauge rounds are the same that where in the front right pocket of the defendant," the arresting officer wrote in his probable cause affidavit. "With the defendant having the same ammo and the revolver being found in the defendant's path of flight while evading me, I believe the defendant had this gun on his person while evading and was able to throw it down while inside the store."

While out on bond from the July incident, Mendoza allegedly committed the robbery at the Boardwalk Apartments located behind the mall. He now faces charges of evading arrest, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in Fort Bend County Jail with bond set at $150,000. His previous bond was set at $7,000 for the incident at Katy Mills.

Katy Police detectives, the department's Special Response Team and K-9 units from the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office made the arrest.

"The Katy Police Department would like to express its gratitude to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables for their support during the operation, as well as to the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office for their assistance," the department said in a press release.