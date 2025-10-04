Katy Mills Mall adds several new stores

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy Mills is experiencing a major retail boom with at least six new stores either open or opening soon.

New stores now open at Katy Mills:

Vineyard Vines — Known for its signature pink whale logo and coastal-inspired fashion.

La Michoacana Ice Cream — Mexican-style frozen dessert store offering colorful paletas, nieves and helados.

Coming soon to Katy Mills: