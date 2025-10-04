Screenshot 2023-06-14 at 7.28.51 AM.png

Katy Mills

An entrance to the Katy Mills Mall.

Katy Mills Mall adds several new stores

by

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy Mills is experiencing a major retail boom with at least six new stores either open or opening soon.

New stores now open at Katy Mills:

  • Vineyard Vines — Known for its signature pink whale logo and coastal-inspired fashion.
  • La Michoacana Ice Cream — Mexican-style frozen dessert store offering colorful paletas, nieves and helados.

Coming soon to Katy Mills:

  • Primark — The global fashion retailer's first Greater Houston area store, bringing trendy apparel, beauty products and home essentials at budget-friendly prices.
  • Cabi — Women's fashion label offering versatile pieces, opening near Marshall's.
  • Pika Park — Store for pop culture fans and collectors featuring anime figurines, novelty toys and tech gadgets.
  • Ann Taylor Factory Store — Outlet version of the American fashion brand offering wardrobe staples at a discount.