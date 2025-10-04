Katy Mills Mall adds several new stores

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy Mills is experiencing a major retail boom with at least six new stores either open or opening soon.
New stores now open at Katy Mills:
- Vineyard Vines — Known for its signature pink whale logo and coastal-inspired fashion.
- La Michoacana Ice Cream — Mexican-style frozen dessert store offering colorful paletas, nieves and helados.
Coming soon to Katy Mills:
- Primark — The global fashion retailer's first Greater Houston area store, bringing trendy apparel, beauty products and home essentials at budget-friendly prices.
- Cabi — Women's fashion label offering versatile pieces, opening near Marshall's.
- Pika Park — Store for pop culture fans and collectors featuring anime figurines, novelty toys and tech gadgets.
- Ann Taylor Factory Store — Outlet version of the American fashion brand offering wardrobe staples at a discount.