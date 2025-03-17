Katy Area McDonald's Shooting: Two Injured After Teen Altercation on Fry Road

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Harris County Sheriff Office is searching for two groups of young men who took part in a shooting Sunday evening at a McDonald's in the Katy area, resulting in two people being wounded.

The incident unfolded around 5:30 p.m. at the McDonald's in the 6100 block of Fry Road, near the intersection with West Little York Road. There were reportedly multiple shooters and multiple rounds fired.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says "two groups of teenagers" got into an altercation which quickly resulted in gunfire.

A 25-year-old man was struck and he ran to a nearby restaurant for help and then was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. A 61-year-old man was also struck and was taken by LifeFlight to the Texas Medical Center in Houston for surgery. Sheriff's office investigators believe the younger victim will recover, while the older victim's condition is unknown.

The Sheriff's Office believes the 61-year-old man was an innocent bystander, but they are attempting to determine if the 25-year-old had any connection to the groups who had the confrontation.

All participants in the shooting fled the scene before deputies arrived. One group left in a maroon SUV, while the other group drove away in a white sedan. Authorities described all suspects as appearing to be between 16 and 20 years old.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is currently reviewing surveillance footage as part of their ongoing investigation into this Katy fast-food restaurant shooting.

"It appears to be very chaotic. It appears to be very brief," Harris County Detective Dennis Wolfford told KTRK after reviewing the video. "It happened very quickly."

Those with information about the incident or the suspects involved are encouraged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.