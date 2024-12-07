Katy Market Days Dispute Heats Up as City Takes Control from Founder Betsy Proctor

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Katy Mayor Dusty Thiele declined to comment Friday on the City’s controversial decision to take control of Katy Market Day from businesswoman Betsy Proctor, who founded the popular event with her husband Harry 30 years ago. The semi-monthly festival, aimed at boosting traffic to downtown businesses, is a tradition that Proctor started to support her own store, Limited Edition Art and Antiques, and nearby businesses.

In declining an on-the-record interview, Thiele cited threats from outside Katy regarding the City’s move but did not elaborate on the specifics or whether law enforcement, such as the Katy Police or the Texas Rangers, would be asked to investigate.

With the Katy downtown square having undergone extensive street and square renovations in recent years, city officials want to have such events go through the city and not be a privately run enterprise as the Katy Market Days have been.

Background on Market Days

Katy Market Day takes place on ten Saturdays each year from March through December. The events draw tens of thousands of visitors to downtown Katy, featuring local artisans, food trucks, and family-friendly activities.

Under the new City control, Proctor’s unpaid management of the event will be replaced by paid staff, prompting the City to create a new position, a Tourism and Marketing Assistant, with a salary range of $43,000 to $54,000. The job has not been filled and is posted on the city's website.

"It's just really stupid that they would actually hire somebody to do the job that I have done for them," Proctor told Covering Katy News.

If City uses Hotel Occupancy Tax money to promote the event, as it has with the Rice Festival, it would add an additional expense.

Proctor also denies she's earning $80,000 per year as was floated to the Katy Times by Council Member Rory Robertson with no supporting documents.

“Robertson said another council member estimates that Proctor is making $80,000.00 or more annually from the market,” the Times reported. “Estimates from the city were higher than what we thought was appropriate,” he said.

"Being politicians, they don't understand how businesses work," Proctor said.

She says she pays employees to help with the market, and funds the costs of inflatables, a petting zoo, security and other expenses that make the festival safe and family friendly.

Response from Mayor Pro Tem

While Mayor Thiele declined to discuss the issue, Mayor Pro Tem Chris Harris explained that the new assistant would work on several projects beyond Market Days and expressed regret that Proctor’s tenure was ending in dispute.

"It’s really is very unfortunate, but I do look forward to the new events that we're going to be having," Harris said. "I think it's going to be great, and I think it's going to really showcase our downtown."

Proctor, however, insists that she is successfully showcasing downtown Katy. She says Market Day regularly attracts 2,000 to 4,000 visitors per event, and her December "Old Fashioned Christmas" event typically attracts about 10,000 people she said. She says the estimates are not hers but those provided by the City of Katy.

This year’s "Old Fashioned Christmas" will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, marking the end of a three-decade run for the event.

"It has been very, very well received and very busy," Proctor said.See the KTRK report below.

The Dispute's Roots

The City’s decision to take over Market Days has raised concerns, particularly about the legality of the City Council’s process. Council member Robertson told the Katy Times that council members were polled individually for feedback rather than meeting as a group to decide the matter, which may have violated open meeting laws.

The practice is known as a rolling quorum. It is illegal because it bypasses public transparency and quorum requirements for decision-making. According to the Times, Robertson said half of the six Council members were not in favor of the City taking over the market, with three members undecided and three, including him, supporting the takeover.

Proctor says she learned of the City’s interest in taking control in July, leading to a $15,000 offer from the City. The agreement would have required her to run the event for another year, train City staff, and turn over all her market-related materials including her ownership of the logo and name.

"I’d give them the name, the good reputation of Market Days on a silver platter," Proctor said. "I just said no. I didn’t want to be involved with that."

The Proctors Push Back

Through a public information request, Covering Katy obtained communications between the Proctors and the City in which the Proctors made the City aware that they still retain ownership of the name "Katy Market Day." As a result, the City will have to change the festival’s name when it takes control in 2025.

"When the city restarts the market in 2025, the city will need to change the name 'Katy Market Day' to another name as we do not want the general public to think we are still in control of KMD," the email states.

"When the city is in a position to host future markets, please let us know and we will send an email letting our past vendors know about the new market."

An online petition urging the City to continue Market Days under Proctor’s management had garnered more than 1,800 signatures as of Saturday morning.

"The people who built this event from the ground up know what makes it special, and they’ve created an atmosphere that truly belongs to Katy," the petition reads.

End of an Era

Proctor’s final Market Day event, the Katy Old Fashioned Christmas, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in downtown Katy, marking the conclusion of a 30-year tradition. The City of Katy is set to take control of the event in 2025.

"It is what it is," City Administrator Bryon Hebert said in a TV interview with ABC 13. "We're ready to run the Market."

That decision had Proctor fighting back tears as she expressed her frustration over the city refusing to block city streets for her festival, effectively shutting it down after today's event concludes.

"Why fix something that's not broken? Why take something and change it?" Proctor asked.

