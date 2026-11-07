Katy Market Day to return Dec. 5 at The Dryer with Christmas celebration

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy Market Day will return Saturday, Dec. 5, after a nearly two-year absence, with A Katy Old Fashioned Christmas marking the first market under new management at The Dryer on Third Street which is on the same property as the Katy Beer Garden.

The event will run from 3 to 9 p.m., featuring local vendors, holiday shopping, food, music, entertainment and family activities.

Founder Betsy Geary Proctor announced that she is donating Katy Market Day to The Dryer, turning over the market's name, customer list and responsibility for organizing future events. The arrangement places the market under the direction of The Dryer owner Andrew Nurcahya, rather than Proctor, who operated it for three decades.

Katy Market Day ended in December 2024 following a dispute between Proctor and the City of Katy. Its return with another Christmas celebration comes almost exactly two years after the final event at its original downtown location.

How Katy Market Day came to an end

The city offered to acquire the market's name and operations in 2024, but Proctor declined. The city subsequently declined to advance the street closures needed for her to continue operating in downtown Katy.

Proctor held her final market, the Old Fashioned Christmas celebration, on Dec. 7, 2024.

In January 2025, the city announced plans for its own downtown market, The Katy Exchange, effectively replacing Katy Market Day under a different name. Proctor retained ownership of the original market.

A new location changes the downtown connection

Proctor established Katy Market Day in part to attract shoppers to downtown businesses. The Dryer is nearby, but a fence along First Street blocks the most direct route to the shopping district. Unlike the original market, the new location will not place shoppers directly among downtown merchants.

The Dryer builds on its farmers market success

The Dryer has become a popular destination for Saturday farmers markets, giving Nurcahya experience hosting vendor events.

Nurcahya said Katy Market Day will operate on Saturdays in the afternoon and evening, a departure from its traditional daytime schedule.

On Saturdays when Katy Market Day is held, The Dryer's farmers market will operate at its regular time, followed by Katy Market Day later in the day.

The arrangement will require a quick turnaround between events, but Nurcahya believes it can be accomplished.

In a social media response to Proctor's announcement, Nurcahya expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue the tradition.

"For 30 years, Katy Market Day has been more than just a market. It has been a place where people gathered, friendships were made, small businesses were supported, and wonderful memories were created," he wrote.

"What Betsy built has become a meaningful part of Katy, and we are truly honored that she has chosen us to help carry that tradition forward."

Christmas traditions return Dec. 5

Organizers hope to bring back popular holiday attractions from previous Katy Market Day celebrations, including artificial snow and photos with Santa.

Nurcahya said Katy Market Day will continue on the third Saturday of each month, following the schedule established by Proctor. Vendor registration is available online, with limited spaces.

Directors to The Dryer.