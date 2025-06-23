Katy Man jailed in Texas Capitol threat investigation says he was set up

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A Katy-area man arrested in connection with a threat investigation involving Texas lawmakers is sharing his account of the incident, and in an interview with ABC 13's Jessica Willey says he was falsely accused.

The accusation caused the evacuation of the Texas capitol building and the surrounding grounds. It had lawmakers on edge as it came only hours after the deadly shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses.

Robert Leroy Bowers, 45, was arrested near La Grange while driving to Austin with his wife for the "No Kings" protest on Saturday. He was booked into Fayette County Jail and released after 48-hours, according to court records.

"My life is upside down," Bowers told ABC13. "I don't have a telephone. I'm scared of going back and forth to work. Is some vigilante going to say, 'They (state police) did nothing, so I'll do something.'"

Traffic Stop Leads to Extended Investigation

Bowers said he was pulled over on State Highway 71 for driving 81 mph in a 75 mph zone. A Department of Public Safety trooper then arrested him for not having a front license plate, he said. The roadside encounter lasted more than three hours and extended beyond traffic violations.

"The trooper, he asked me, 'Do you know anybody who would make claims that you made threats against other people?' And I was like, 'No.' I thought he was joking," Bowers said.

According to the arrest affidavit, several factors raised concerns for authorities: his clothing consisting of work boots and pants with knee pads, and a legally owned firearm that he immediately disclosed to officers.

The affidavit also referenced messages sent to a friend that were "interpreted as wishing to inflict harm to state elected officials and politicians in Austin."

No Criminal Charges Filed

"I was just trying to exercise my rights to go peacefully protest," Bowers said.

No criminal charges were filed related to the alleged threat. Bowers was released with time served for the license plate violation, and his firearm was returned to him.

Describing his mugshot expression, Bowers said it reflected "the sheer insanity and audacity of everything that's going on."

× Expand Fayette County Anthony Leroy Bowers mug shot.

Seeking Accountability

Despite the ordeal, Bowers said he holds no grudges against the authorities involved. However, he wants answers and accountability for what he believes was a deliberate attempt to discredit him.

"I know I've said nothing," he said. "Somebody had a vendetta against me and tried to bury an ax or stick a knife in my back."

DPS released a statement saying the investigation remains ongoing. Bowers said he will fully cooperate with authorities.