Katy Man Settles Federal Benefits Fraud Case for $24,000

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Chad Gillingwater of Katy has agreed to pay $24,000 to settle allegations of wrongfully collecting federal unemployment benefits, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas.

The U.S. Attorney's Office alleged that Gillingwater, 53, a federal railroad employee, claimed unemployment benefits between April 20, 2020, and Aug. 27, 2021, while simultaneously receiving state unemployment benefits and paid leave from his employer.

Federal prosecutors said Gillingwater also collected additional funds through the CARES Act, which provided extended unemployment insurance for railroad workers affected by COVID-19.

The U.S. Attorney's Office investigated the case with help from the Railroad Retirement Board's Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Luong handled the settlement.