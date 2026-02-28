Katy Man Pleads Guilty in $17 Million Investment Fraud Scheme

HOUSTON (Covering Katy) — A Katy resident has pleaded guilty to his role in a decade-long scheme that defrauded more than 40 victims out of over $17 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Christopher Knight Lopez, 40, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

How the Katy Investment Fraud Scheme Worked

From May 2015 to January 2025, Lopez and his brother, Jayson Lopez, conspired with others to cheat clients by providing false information about companies in which the clients invested, using forged bank letters and fabricated account statements to mislead investors about the companies' financial strength.

The brothers operated under several LLCs, including Knight Nguyen Investments, Knight Advisory and Planning, Aevum Holdings Inc., Exempt Management LLC, and Ping An Financial Services Pte.

Rather than invest their clients' money, Lopez and his brother spent it on themselves and used it to pay fake returns to other investors, making it appear their investments were doing well. They also falsely claimed access to $2 billion in U.S. Treasury bonds, telling clients they could use those funds to finance their businesses if they paid large advance fees. The brothers collected the fees but never issued the loans.

Who Were the Victims of the $17 Million Fraud?

Among the victims were senior citizens investing retirement savings, parents setting aside money for their children's college funds, and local and international businesses.

"These defendants turned an investment firm into their own personal piggy bank, leaving shattered futures in their wake. Christopher Knight Lopez's clients trusted him with their life savings—he rewarded that trust with lies in the form of false promises, forged documents, and fictitious assets," U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said. "The Southern District of Texas can be counted upon to relentlessly pursue those who would financially prey on members of our community. Be warned; if your business model is nothing more than a scam, and your clients are nothing more than intended victims, you can expect a visit from us."

Lopez Kept Scamming Even After Federal Charges

"For over a decade, Christopher Lopez shamelessly defrauded senior citizens, local businesses, close friends, and international acquaintances out of more than $17 million through deceit and lies," FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge Jason Hudson said. "Even after being federally charged, Lopez continued to scam victims, resulting in a superseding indictment. Today's conviction is a testament to the FBI's commitment to aggressively pursue fraudulent schemes that target members of our communities, especially our senior citizens."

Sentencing and Penalties for the Lopez Brothers

U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison accepted the plea and set sentencing for May 7. Lopez faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Jayson Lopez, 43, of Orlando, Florida, previously pleaded guilty to the same charge and is set for sentencing April 2.

Nadir Abdel Torres, 46, of Mandan, North Dakota, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, admitting he helped the brothers obtain forged letters and bank statements. He faces up to five years at sentencing, set for March 12.

The FBI investigated the case with assistance from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin R. Martin is prosecuting.