Katy man convicted in murder-for-hire plot that targeted wrong victim

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)—A Katy man faces up to life in federal prison after a jury convicted him of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the shooting of an innocent victim on his morning commute.

Michael Seery, 43, was found guilty on multiple charges following an eight-day trial, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced. Also convicted was Ricardo Obando Jr., 51, of Houston, who authorities say carried out the shooting.

The jury deliberated approximately two days before returning guilty verdicts.

Wrong victim targeted

Prosecutors say Seery hired Obando to kill a man he believed had an affair with his wife 12 years ago while Seery was in prison. However, Seery targeted the wrong person—the intended target had moved from the residence where Seery believed he lived.

On Feb. 4, 2025, Obando shot the victim multiple times as he drove to work on Highway 99, according to trial evidence. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his neck, torso and hand but survived.

"An innocent victim was ambushed by gunfire during his daily commute—all because of one man's jealousy and faulty information," Ganjei said. "This verdict demonstrates my office's commitment to identifying and prosecuting all members of violent criminal conspiracies."

Evidence presented at trial

The jury watched footage from the victim's in-car camera system showing the moment of the shooting and his subsequent 911 call. Cell phone evidence showed Obando conducted extensive surveillance and made a failed attempt before executing the plot.

Authorities found multiple firearms and firearm parts at Seery's home and storage unit, including a 3D printer prosecutors say he used to manufacture the weapon and silencer Obando used in the shooting. The firearm was equipped with a silencer.

Testimony revealed Seery remained angry about the affair that occurred 12 years earlier. Even in January 2025, weeks before the murder attempt, Seery was still upset about it, according to trial evidence.

Seery paid Obando through his business to carry out the crime.

Convictions and sentencing

Both men were found guilty of conspiracy to use interstate facilities to commit murder for hire causing bodily injury, aiding and abetting the use of interstate facilities to commit murder for hire causing bodily injury, aiding and abetting discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and aiding and abetting the use of a firearm silencer during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Seery was also convicted of transferring a firearm to be used in a felony and felon in possession of a firearm. Obando was convicted of receiving a firearm that was to be used in a felony.

They face up to life in federal prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

The FBI conducted the investigation with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and Katy Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Hunter Brown and Jill Stotts prosecuted the case.