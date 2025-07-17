Katy man charged in murder-for-hire plot after FBI raid uncovered 50+ guns earlier this year

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Michael Seery of Katy has been charged in connection with a murder-for-hire plot that left a victim severely injured. The charges come after his house and storage locker were raided in March and more than 50 firearms were confiscated.

Seery, 42, owner of a local construction company, is accused of orchestrating the conspiracy that resulted in a man being shot multiple times while driving to work in February on the Grand Parkway at Mason Road. The victim survived but sustained serious injuries.

Federal prosecutors in Houston say Seery hired Ricardo Obando Jr., 51, and Matthew Rosas, 24, both of Houston, to carry out the attack. Obando is Rosas' stepfather, according to court records. The three men allegedly plotted the murder over several months before executing their plan during the morning commute on Feb. 4.

A federal grand jury returned a seven-count indictment July 15. All three defendants face charges of conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder for hire and related firearm offenses.

× Expand Transtar Traffic cameras captured Life Flight and first responders at the scene of the shooting on Highway 99 at Mason Road on Feb. 4, 2025.

Seery knew murder-for-hire charges were coming

During a court hearing in March, it was revealed that prosecutors were planning to charge Seery with hiring the two men to carry out a murder. Seery's attorney Chip Lewis said his client had nothing to do with the plot.

"All I know is (Obando) worked for (Seery) and does not work for him any longer, has no part of the relationship with the underlying victim, and wants no part of it," Lewis told KTRK.

Federal investigation reveals targeted attack, not road rage

The case began to unravel when investigators reviewed surveillance footage from cameras inside and outside the victim's work truck, along with other video evidence. Initially thought to be road rage, the shooting was quickly determined to be a targeted attack.

Prosecutors say the murder plot was carried out for a few hundred dollars.

"The co-defendant paid this defendant $300 to drive the vehicle on the day of the shooting," a prosecutor read out during Rosas' court appearance. "The defendant had $220 and two new $100 bills at the time of his arrest. He said the $220 was what remained of the proceeds of the shooting."

Prosecutors say Rosas confessed to his role and admitted to following the victim for several days to learn his routine before the shooting.

FBI raid uncovers firearms at Katy home and storage unit

Seery's involvement came to light after FBI agents raided his Ventana Lakes subdivision home on March 6. Ventana Lakes is off Clay Road west of Highway 99.

The search, conducted by the FBI's Houston SWAT team around 6 a.m., yielded 18 firearms inside the residence. Agents also found one firearm and a 3D printer with firearm accessory codes at his construction company office.

Additional searches of a storage unit rented by Seery revealed 34 more firearms, according to prosecutors who say video surveillance showed Seery carrying duffle bags into the Public Storage facility on March 1.

According to court documents, Seery's wife told investigators her husband had someone move 20 to 30 guns from his office to their home in mid-February while they were away. She said she told him the guns couldn't stay at the house, prompting him to rent the storage unit.

Not Seery's first brush with the law

The weapons charges against Seery are related to his 2011 conviction on charges involving 1,000 or more marijuana plants. He served 24 months in prison and received five years of probation, which ended early in 2016. As a convicted felon, he cannot legally possess firearms.

Court records show Seery's wife purchased guns for him and completed paperwork for weapons he ordered online. Seery admitted to involving his wife when questioned by investigators.

Federal Charges Carry Potential Life Sentences for All Three Defendants

If convicted of possession of a firearm silencer in furtherance of a crime of violence or discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, all three defendants face up to life in prison. Additionally, the murder-for-hire charges carry up to 20 years in federal prison.

Seery and Obando also face charges of transfer and receipt of a firearm for use in a felony, punishable by up to 10 years. Seery faces an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, which carries a maximum 15-year sentence.

All three men are scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Yvonne Ho on July 24 at 2 p.m., where they are expected to officially hear the charges against them.

The FBI, Harris County Sheriff's Office and Texas Department of Public Safety conducted the investigation with assistance from the Harris County District Attorney's Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Hunter Brown is prosecuting the case.