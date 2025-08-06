Katy man charged with Murder in Houston convenience store shooting

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — A 38-year-old Katy man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Houston convenience store last week, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Suspect Identified

Omar Marzouk was charged in Harris County District Court with the July 30 shooting death of Jimmy Arevalo at a Heaven Food Mart located at 2528 Calumet Street. Arevalo was reportedly found by his brother, who was working inside the store, police said.

According to the criminal complaint filed by Houston Police, the incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. when officers responded to reports of a shooting at the convenience store. Arevalo was found with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance Video Shows Events Leading to Shooting

Surveillance footage from the Heaven Food Mart showed Arevalo "working in the parking lot at the Heaven Food Mart, completing pressure washing work with two other individuals, working out of a van," according to the document.

The complaint details how video shows a dark gray Toyota Tundra traveling through the parking lot before the shooting occurred. Officers noted the vehicle had "distinctive characteristics" including "black rims with possible chrome accents" and "a chrome bumper with black in the middle."

Multiple Witnesses Describe Argument Before Fatal Shots

At least two witnesses told investigators they saw the victim working on pressure washing when "a gray Toyota Tundra pulled into the parking lot." The witnesses reported observing "the individual in the Toyota Tundra arguing with the Complainant" before hearing gunshots and seeing the suspect flee the scene.

Investigation Leads to Katy Apartment Complex

Police later located Marzouk's Toyota Tundra parked near his Katy apartment at 22101 Grand Corner Drive near the Grand Parkway and I-10. Officers note that it matched the description from the crime scene with "all of the same distinct characteristics and identifying features observed and described earlier from the surveillance footage."

Court records show Marzouk holds a New Jersey driver's license.

Medical Examiner Rules Death a Homicide

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Science Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy on Arevalo, determining he "had died due to a gunshot wound to the head."

The case has been assigned to Harris County District Court for prosecution. Bond information was not immediately available.