Suspect arrested in double homicide of Katy couple on Bent Springs Lane

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A man accused of killing a Katy-area couple Jan. 12 in their home has been arrested and charged with capital murder, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Norman Lee Johnson, 42, is accused of fatally shooting Christopher Lopez, 52, and Trinette Lopez, 52, at their residence on Bent Springs Lane, near North Mason Road and Clay Road. The motive likely stems from custodial issues involving the victims' adoptive daughter, who is Johnson's biological child, Gonzalez said.

× Expand HCSO Norman Lee Johnson

Deputies responding to a shooting call shortly after 5 a.m. found the couple dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Three other people were inside the home at the time — a 7-year-old foster child and two adults in their 20s — but none were injured, the sheriff said.The gun was also missing from the scene.

Members of the Lonestar Task Force arrested Johnson in Round Rock and booked him into the Williamson County Jail, where he remains in custody.

If convicted of capital murder, Johnson faces either life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

