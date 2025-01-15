Katy Loses 81 Acres in Historic De-annexation and Mayor Thiele Running for Re-election

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)—In an unprecedented move, Katy will lose 81 acres from its extraterritorial jurisdiction despite unanimous city council opposition Monday, marking the first time a property owner has sought to leave the city.

The 81-acre property, owned by Katy Trees LLC and spanning Harris and Waller counties, will be removed from Katy's control under a state law passed in 2023. The legislation allows property owners to withdraw from a city's extraterritorial jurisdiction within 45 days of filing, regardless of city council opposition.

The bill was designed primarily to stop Houston's longstanding practice of annexing distant retail centers, some as far away as Fulshear, to collect sales tax revenue. Now, residents and commercial property owners, annexed without their consent or approval can reverse that process if they choose to do so.

"We've had, many times over the last few years, petitions for coming into our ETJ," Ward A Council Member Dan Smith said. "This is the first time, at least in my tenure, we've had anyone want to leave."

The de-annexation legislation's path to passage spanned 20 years, in a relentless fight led by Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers. Opposition came from a prominent law firm representing special purpose districts, like Municipal Utility Districts, which backed Wendy Duncan's unsuccessful 2020 primary campaign to defeat Meyers and halt his fight against Houston collecting sales taxes from businesses outside its city limits. The law firm reversed its stance in 2023, apparently concluding the bill aligned with their clients' interests, leading to its passage.

"We have been in contact with the landowner, said City Administrator Byron Hebert. "We looked at numerous ways to keep them in, and the land itself is just not lending itself to these larger lots that we require and the attention we require. They feel they could do better if they link to a MUD closer to them."

Other Council Business

The council also approved a $47,300 change order for a new 6-inch water line installation on Roberts Road and Thomas Avenue between Pin Oak Road and Highway 90. McKinney Construction estimates the work will take 14 days, funded through the city's 2016 bond.

The council named Jaime Corona and Durran Dowdle to local management district boards.

Corona, a local realtor, will serve on Katy Management District No. 1, while Dowdle, a former council member and Brown and Root site manager, joins the Village at Katy Development District board.

City Secretary Becky McGrew was elected president of the Texas Municipal Clerks Association on Dec. 11. McGrew has served as city secretary since 2019.

"It's quite an honor, and we're proud of you, Becky," Mayor Thiele said.

Mayor Dusty Thiele is expected to file for reelection as mayor when the candidate filing period opens Wednesday.

Only the mayor’s position is on the ballot for this year’s municipal election, which is set for May 3. The term of office is three years.

Thiele, a former insurance executive, served as a council member at separate times for both Wards A and B. He filed to run for mayor in 2022 and was declared the winner after nobody else filed to run.

To be eligible to run, a candidate must be a U.S. citizen, at least 21 years old, a qualified voter and a city resident for the past year. Deadline for filing candidate paperwork is Feb. 14.

The owner of Covering Katy News, Dennis Spellman, is also employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.