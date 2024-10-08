Katy ISD to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The Katy ISD Police Department will partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place at the district’s Law Enforcement Center, located at 20370 Franz Road in Katy.

Community members are encouraged to bring their expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications to the center for safe disposal.

Needles, sharp objects, and liquids not in their original prescribed containers will not be accepted.

“During last fall’s Take Back Day, we collected 20 boxes of prescription medications,” said Chief Henry Gaw of the Katy ISD Police Department. “I appreciate the continued support of our community members as we work to keep everyone safe.”

Since its inception, the DEA and its local partners have collected more than 17 million pounds of unused prescription medication through National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.