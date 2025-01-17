Katy ISD Theatre Programs Spring Schedule

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – If you’re looking for something to do close to home, consider supporting Katy ISD’s award-winning theatre programs. The district’s talented students and passionate educators work year-round and promise something for everyone, from revived classics to pop culture favorites. You’re sure to find something to interest you on this spring’s schedule.

First up this month, Cinco Ranch High School Theatre will perform “Uncle Vanya,” originally written by Russian playwright Anton Chekhov. The drama will be performed through Saturday Jan. 18 starting.

Morton Ranch High School Theatre also begins its spring performance this week with its production of “Eurydice,” written by Sarah Ruhl.

Visit the Fine Arts webpage to see a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets.