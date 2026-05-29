Katy ISD Free Summer Meal Program Returns

KATY, Texas — Katy ISD is once again offering free meals to children throughout the summer through its Summer Food Service Program.

The program provides free breakfast and lunch to children 18 years old and younger, regardless of whether they are enrolled in Katy ISD. Children must be present to receive a meal and are not required to show identification. Parents may purchase meals to eat alongside their children.

The program is currently operating at Hutsell Elementary and Schmalz Elementary. Beginning June 1, meal service will expand to include Hutsell Elementary, Schmalz Elementary, the Opportunity Awareness Center, Mayde Creek High School Ninth Grade Center, Morton Ranch High School and Paetow High School. The program will continue at participating Katy ISD campuses through July 30.

Paetow High School, Mayde Creek High School and Morton Ranch High School will serve lunch only.

“Our Summer Food Service Program allows us to continue supporting students and families even after the school year ends,” Katy ISD Executive Director of Nutrition and Food Services Alexa Carrier said. “We are proud to provide nutritious meals that help keep students healthy, active and prepared for learning opportunities throughout the summer. This program reflects our ongoing commitment to caring for our community year-round and ensuring every child has access to the nourishment they need to thrive.”

All meals must be eaten in school cafeterias.

There will be no meal service at participating locations from June 29 through July 2.

A complete schedule of meal service locations and dates is available through Katy ISD.