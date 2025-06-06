Katy ISD Students Win $7,500 in KPRC 2 Scholarships for High School Graduates

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Three Katy Independent School District graduates have been awarded KPRC 2 Senior Scholarships worth $2,500 each, standing out among 21 recipients selected from thousands of Houston-area public high school students.

Johnaton Haywood of Mayde Creek High School, Tanisha Parikh of Katy High School and Mariana Rondon of Jordan High School each received the scholarships during surprise ceremonies attended by family members, school staff and classmates. KPRC 2 and sponsor American Furniture Warehouse presented the awards.

"Thank you to KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse for investing in our students' futures and recognizing these amazing scholars for their accomplishments," said Ronnie Edwards, Katy ISD assistant superintendent for school leadership and support. "There are many deserving students across the Houston area, and it's a testament to Katy ISD to have three recipients this year."

The scholarship committee selects recipients based on academic achievement, extracurricular involvement, community service and personal stories submitted by nominees across the greater Houston region.

× 1 of 3 Expand Katy ISD Mayde Creek High School scholarship winner Johnaton Haywood × 2 of 3 Expand Katy ISD Jordan High School scholarship winner Mariana Rondon. × 3 of 3 Expand Katy ISD Katy High School scholarship winner Tanisha Parikh. Prev Next

Katy High School has now produced scholarship winners for four consecutive years. Haywood and Parikh received their awards during the school year, while Rondon was honored with the program's 21st scholarship after graduation. The final scholarship typically goes to recent graduates who demonstrate exceptional merit.

The KPRC 2 scholarship program has distributed more than $550,000 to Houston-area high school seniors over its 11-year history, supporting college-bound students throughout the metropolitan area.