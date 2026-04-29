Katy ISD string quartets sweep top two spots at UIL State Chamber Music Finals

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — For the second consecutive year, Katy ISD ensembles have dominated the UIL State Instrumental Chamber Music Competition Finals, this time claiming both the gold and silver medals in the strings division.

The Jordan High School ENJZ String Quartet took first place and the Seven Lakes High School Ebullient String Quartet earned second Saturday at the Fay Wilhelm Center for the Performing Arts in Bastrop, giving the district a sweep of the two top honors in Texas.

The achievement follows Tompkins High School's first-place finish in 2025 and additional top placements by Jordan High School ensembles.

The UIL State Chamber Music Competition is among the most prestigious events for student musicians in Texas, showcasing small ensembles for exceptional artistry, collaboration and technical mastery.

"Our students continue to perform at the highest level, and this accomplishment reflects their dedication, discipline and passion for their craft," said Damon Archer, executive director of fine arts. "Earning both first and second place in the state is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the strength of our fine arts programs across the district."