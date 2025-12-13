Katy ISD Santa Cops Program Brings Holiday Cheer to 740 Students

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy ISD Police Department's Santa Cops program delivered gifts to 740 students across more than 400 families this holiday season, ensuring hundreds of children will have presents to open during the holidays.

What began as a small initiative more than two decades ago has grown into a large-scale, districtwide effort powered by Katy ISD employees, community partners and volunteers who work months in advance to make the program possible.

"We start coordinating as early as September," Katy ISD Police Services Specialist Cathy Andrews said. "Elementary school counselors identify students in need, and then we reach out to district staff to serve as sponsors. The response is overwhelming every year."

How the Program Works

District employees sponsor individual students or entire campuses, shopping for gifts based on wish lists provided by families. Each list includes a child's age, interests and hobbies, helping sponsors select meaningful and age-appropriate items. Presents are wrapped, tagged and carefully organized before being distributed to families.

Some groups take their generosity even further. This year, a junior high athletics program sponsored 122 students, with athletes and families shopping and wrapping gifts together before delivering them to the police station.

"Seeing groups come together like that is incredible," Andrews said. "Churches, departments and campuses step up in big ways, and it shows how much this community cares."

Program Began in 2002

The Santa Cops program began in 2002, when Katy ISD police officers and staff sponsored about 70 students and personally delivered gifts to their homes. As the district grew, so did the program, eventually expanding to include hundreds of volunteers and filling entire rooms and hallways with donated gifts.

Katy ISD Police Chief David Rider said the program's success depends on attention to detail and a commitment to ensuring every child feels equally supported.

"If we see bags that might need a little extra, we add to them," Rider said. "Nothing goes to waste. Every toy, every donation gets into the hands of the right families. Our team does an incredible job making sure each child is cared for."

Rewarding Work for Volunteers

For those involved, the most powerful moments come when families arrive to receive the gifts.

"When you see the expressions on parents' faces, especially those who are really in need, it's incredibly rewarding," Andrews said. "All the months of planning are worth it when you see how much it means to them."

Through compassion, coordination and community support, Katy ISD's Santa Cops program continues to spread hope and holiday joy, one family at a time.