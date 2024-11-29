Katy ISD's Partners in Education Launches Annual Food Drive to Support Local Families

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy Independent School District's Partners in Education program is seeking community support for its biannual Food for Families campaign to help local families in need during the holiday season.

The program identifies students through district campuses while collecting community and corporate donations. Campus staff members deliver grocery gift cards and support notes to selected families.

"Last year, Food for Families raised and distributed $108,600," said Courtney Synnott, program coordinator. "Since its inception in 2002, this initiative has raised over $589,000 and assisted more than 10,600 Katy ISD families."

The organization welcomes donations of any amount through December 9. Contributors can donate online, through the Katy ISD Pay N' Go app, or by check. Checks should be made payable to "Katy ISD Food for Families" and mailed to Partners in Education, Katy ISD ESC, 6301 South Stadium Lane, Katy, TX 77494.

Food for Families is an annual initiative that provides grocery gift cards to district families in need. For more information, visit the Partners in Education section under the "Community" tab at www.katyisd.org.