Katy ISD Police Save Band Parent's Life After Cardiac Arrest at Legacy Stadium

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Four Katy Independent School District police officers received meritorious service awards Monday for saving a man's life during a band competition last month at Legacy Stadium.

Lt. Glenn Cloud, Sgt. Jeffrey Martinez, Officer Matthew Graham and Officer Jason Ryan were honored at the district's board meeting for their response when Klein Collins High School band parent Rene Leyva went into cardiac arrest.

The officers, along with parent volunteer Jason Hedrick, performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator (AED) to restart Leyva's heart during the US Band's Southeastern Texas Championship. Leyva was then transported to Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery following bypass surgery.

"This is what we train for – to keep our students, staff, and visitors safe," said Chief Henry Gaw of the Katy ISD Police Department. "I could not be prouder of these officers for their service to Mr. Leyva and his family. They represent our very best."

Hedrick later emailed the district to express gratitude. "On behalf of the Leyva family, myself, and our Klein Collins Band family, I would like to extend our most heartfelt thanks to your officers for their actions," he wrote.

Leyva also expressed his appreciation: "I'm grateful for their quick assistance for reviving me, and for everything they did. I cannot express enough gratitude to these gentlemen for what they did."

The incident occurred as bands were packing up after the championship event, which had drawn thousands of spectators from across the region.