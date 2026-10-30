Katy ISD names veteran principal to lead new elementary school opening in 2027

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy ISD has selected longtime educator Lori Maurer to lead its newest elementary school, now under construction in the growing Sunterra community.

Maurer, currently principal of Morton Ranch Elementary, will become the founding principal of Elementary No. 49, which is scheduled to open in fall 2027 on Pitts Road.

Superintendent Ken Gregorski announced the appointment Thursday, Oct. 29. Maurer will begin her new position Jan. 4, giving her several months to prepare the campus for its first students, hire staff and establish school traditions.

“Principal Maurer brings more than a decade of leadership experience in Katy ISD to this new role,” Gregorski said. “Her commitment to academic excellence, data-driven leadership and building meaningful relationships with families will help establish a strong foundation for Elementary #49.”

Maurer has served as principal of Morton Ranch Elementary since 2023, overseeing the school's academic programs and daily operations.

She began her career with Katy ISD in 2013 as a math and science teacher at WoodCreek Elementary. She became an instructional coach in 2016 before moving into administration as an assistant principal at Mayde Creek Elementary and later Rhoads Elementary.

“I’m honored to lead Elementary #49 as we open our doors and begin building a new school community,” Maurer said. “Opening a school in Katy ISD is a dream come true, and I look forward to making a difference in our students’ lives, creating lasting traditions and building strong connections with our students, families and staff.”

Maurer earned a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies and a master's degree in educational leadership from the University of Houston-Victoria.

The new elementary school is being built in the northeastern portion of Sunterra to serve families in Katy ISD's rapidly developing northwest area.

Construction is funded through the district's $840.6 million school facilities bond approved by voters in 2023.