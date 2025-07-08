Katy ISD Hosting Operations Job Fair

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) — Katy Independent School District is looking to fill dozens of non-teaching operations positions and will host a job fair to connect with potential employees.

The job fair will take place July 19 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Morton Ranch High School, located at 21000 Franz Road in Katy.

Positions Available

The district is seeking candidates for a wide range of operations roles that keep the school system running smoothly, including:

Bus drivers

Nutrition and food service staff

Grounds crew

Custodial staff

General maintenance staff

Security guards

Electricians

Plumbers

Roofers

Environmental technicians

Irrigation assistants

Senior mechanics

Building automation system specialists

HVAC technicians

Benefits and Work Environment

Katy ISD positions come with competitive salaries, comprehensive health insurance options, and flexible work hours. The district has been recognized as the #1 public school district in the Houston area by Niche.

"We're continually working to strengthen our team so we can support the success of our students, staff, and schools," said Ted Vierling, Katy ISD's Chief Operations Officer. "With a district of this size, overseeing so many essential functions is a significant responsibility."

The district currently serves approximately 97,000 students with a staff of 13,000 employees, making it one of the largest school systems in Texas.

Job Fair Details

What: Katy ISD Operations Job Fair

When: Saturday, July 19, 2025, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: Morton Ranch High School, 21000 Franz Road, Katy, TX 77449

Job seekers interested in joining what the district calls "one of Texas's top-performing districts" are encouraged to attend and learn more about available opportunities.